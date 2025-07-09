‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Coming to HBO Max

It’s finally perpetually unlucky Stuart Bloom’s lucky day: HBO Max has ordered Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new spinoff series centered on The Big Bang Theory character played by the ever-charming Kevin Sussman.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, the sci-fi spinoff series will follow lovable but gloomy Stuart as he tries to save the universe after breaking an advanced, science-y MacGuffin built by his pals:

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.

“Putting characters we loved from The Big Bang Theory into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying,” executive producer Bill Prady shared, while Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey promised fans “a completely fresh twist.”

In a statement, HBO and HBO Max Content CEO and chairman Casey Bloys said:

We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory. Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of [showrunners] Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team.

Executive producer Chuck Lorre added he wanted to do “something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone” for the forthcoming series — “something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

The cast of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe reunites Sussman (Stuart) with fellow Big Bang Theory alums Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert) and John Ross Bowie (Barry).

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019. The series concluded with finale episode “The Stockholm Syndrome” on May 16, 2019.

The series ends with Stuart in a loving relationship with his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus) and seemingly in a much happier chapter of his life.

