The new Green Lantern TV show, Lanterns, takes its cues from many different sources. DC’s James Gunn has said that TV shows like Slow Horses are among the inspirations for its grounded mystery plot line. And while Green Lantern is typically thought of as a science-fiction comic filled with operatic space adventures, it has also had long stretches where it was a little more earthbound.

The first trailer for Lanterns strongly recalls one of those eras, when Hal Jordan and Oliver Queen (better known to the Legion of Doom as Green Arrow) wandered America, helping ordinary people in a story that became known as “Hard Traveling Heroes.” In Lanterns, Hal’s traveling with John Stewart instead of Oliver, and their dialogue makes references to other famous issues from DC Comics.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the DC references, Easter eggs, and secrets in the first Lanterns teaser. In our latest DC video, we’ll break down all of them, and explain how this show connects into the broader DC Universe. Watch our full Lanterns video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs you missed in the Lanterns trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the trailer for the new Supergirl film, one on why versus movies are bad,and our video interview with DC’s James Gunn (!) and Peacemaker. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres on HBO and HBO Max in August.

Get our free mobile app