‘Lanterns’ Trailer Teases the First Green Lantern TV Show

The first totally new live-action TV series in James Gunn’s DC Universe — Peacemaker was a transplant from the old DC Extended Universe — is Lanterns, a new take on the classic DC hero Green Lantern. The show, co-created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and DC Comics writer Tom King, stars a veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) who is training John Stewart (Aaron Stewart) to join the intergalactic fraternal organization of the Green Lantern Corps.

The show is definitely set in a universe where there is a whole corps of alien space cops — Chandler’s Jordan jokes about one of them being a squirrel — but the first teaser for the show is set firmly on planet Earth, with Jordan training Stewart and then investigating a small-town mystery. You can check out the Lanterns first look below:

With all the dusty fighting and shootouts with Aaron Pierre, minimal super powers and zero GL costumes, the show looks a lot more like the awesome Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge — where Pierre played a veteran who goes to war with a corrupt small-town police department that harasses him. At least we do get to see one of the Green Lanterns’ actual green lantern, the source of their rings’ power. Nobody says the GL oath, though I would imagine Chandler or Pierre or both will get to yell “Beware my power!” at some point in Lanterns’ first season.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Lanterns premieres in August on HBO and HBO Max.

