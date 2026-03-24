Everything New on HBO Max in April 2026
Some of HBO’s (and HBO Max’s) biggest shows return with new seasons in April. The award-winning Hacks is back for its fifth and final scene of ten episodes starting on April 9, while Euphoria finally debuts its third season on April 12. These are the first new episodes of the series in four years.
Also coming in April: The streaming premieres of Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Dust Bunny from Bryan Fuller. There’s also a new four-part doc series called The Dark Wizard about Dean Potter, who’s “one of the world’s most influential and controversial climbers,” if you’re into that sort of thing.
Here’s the full list of new titles coming to HBO (Max) in April of 2026:
April 1
A Big Hand for a Little Lady
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
Alien
Alien 3
Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
Alien Resurrection
Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
Alien: Director's Cut
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Aliens: Director's Cut
Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Blood on the Moon
Cabin in the Sky
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carson City
Dallas
Deeply, Season 1
Deeply, Season 2
Deeply, Season 3
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Inu-Oh
Man From the Black Hills
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
On Moonlight Bay
Out of the Past
Practical Magic
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Roughshod
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Springfield Rifle
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy and the Beast
The Devil Wears Prada
The Family
The Flame and the Arrow
The Hole in the Ground
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man
The Man Behind the Gun
The Man with a Cloak
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoman
The St. Louis Kid
They Died with Their Boots On
Thunder Over the Plains
Twister
Wagons West
Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)
Westward the Women
Wichita
April 2
Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)
Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)
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April 3
Alien: Romulus
Dream Stage, Season 1
April 4
Game Night
April 5
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)
April 7
Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 9
Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)
The World's Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 10
Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
Christy
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)
April 12
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)
Building Back America's Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)
April 13
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)
Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)
April 14
Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)
April 15
Nanny McPhee Returns
World's Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 16
One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)
April 17
Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)
April 18
Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)
Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
April 20
Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
April 21
Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)
No Hard Feelings
April 22
Jeff Dunham's The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 23
Half Man (HBO Original)
April 24
48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)
HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)
Marty Supreme (A24)
April 25
Confessions of a Nazi Spy
The Mouthpiece
Stranger on the Third Floor
April 27
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)
April 28
Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky