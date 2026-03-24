Some of HBO’s (and HBO Max’s) biggest shows return with new seasons in April. The award-winning Hacks is back for its fifth and final scene of ten episodes starting on April 9, while Euphoria finally debuts its third season on April 12. These are the first new episodes of the series in four years.

Also coming in April: The streaming premieres of Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Dust Bunny from Bryan Fuller. There’s also a new four-part doc series called The Dark Wizard about Dean Potter, who’s “one of the world’s most influential and controversial climbers,” if you’re into that sort of thing.

Here’s the full list of new titles coming to HBO (Max) in April of 2026:

April 1

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director's Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director's Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

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AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

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The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)

Westward the Women

Wichita

April 2

Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)

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April 3

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

April 4

Game Night

April 5

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)

April 7

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 9

Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)

The World's Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)

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April 10

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)

April 12

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America's Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)

April 13

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)

Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)

April 14

Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)

April 15

Nanny McPhee Returns

World's Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 16

One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)

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April 17

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)

April 18

Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

April 20

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

April 21

Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)

No Hard Feelings

April 22

Jeff Dunham's The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 23

Half Man (HBO Original)

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April 24

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)

HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

April 25

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

April 27

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)

April 28

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)

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