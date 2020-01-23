Yes, Bill Murray Is in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The big question mark around the new Ghostbusters movie — dubbed Ghostbusters: Afterlife — was whether Bill Murray would show up. There wasn’t much question whether the other surviving original Ghostbusters (Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson) would appear. And fairly quickly into production there was word that both Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts would be back as well. Rick Moranis was an obvious no-show; he’s been retired from acting for years. But Murray was the wild card. He’s unpredictable. Would he return as Peter Venkman one last time?

You don’t have to wonder anymore. Vanity Fair confirms that Murray is in the film. They saw him on set. He was there. It happened:

The original Ghostbusters actors—or OGBs, as they were known to the crew—all dropped by the Calgary set of Afterlife over the span of a week to shoot their parts. Each has a meaningful role in the movie, but they won’t be the central heroes this time.

VF also spoke to Murray about why he made the film. “The script is good,” he explained. “It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting.” While there are no spoilers in the article beyond what’s in the film’s trailer, Murray also noted that the death of the fourth original Ghostbuster, co-writer Harold Ramis, is an essential part of the story. “We are a man down,” he told Vanity Fair. “That’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on July 10, 2020.