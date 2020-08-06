‘Bill & Ted 3’ Movies Up One Week, Shares New Featurette

Prepare yourselves for some most triumphant news: Bill & Ted Face the Music has pushed its release date up four days, coming out in theaters and on VOD August 28. The announcement was revealed in a behind-the-scenes featurette clip, which celebrates the excellent friendship between Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait. Check out the video below:

Winter and Reeves are joined by their on-screen offspring, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. Lundy-Paine plays Ted’s daughter Billie, and Weaving plays Bill’s daughter Thea. That's right, Bill and Ted named their kids after each other. Total friendship goals. In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now middle-aged best friends will set out on a journey to bring harmony to the universe, with the help of a few music legends, of course.

Bill & Ted 3 is directed by Dean Parisot and produced by Orion Pictures. The movie'’ extensive cast is rounded out by Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and more. Originally scheduled for an August 21 debut, Bill & Ted 3’s release date got pushed around a few times due to other films’ postponements as a result of Covid-19. Up until today, the picture was set for a September 1 opening date, but was pushed back to August 28 so as not to conflict with Mulan’s release September 4. Long story short, we’re getting a new Bill & Ted before the end of the month, and for that we are grateful. If anyone can save us during these trying times, it’s Bill and Ted.