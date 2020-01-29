‘Birds Of Prey’ First Reviews Call It An ‘Absolute Blast’

We’ve been waiting and waiting, and we finally got some reviews of Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad spun off into a totally new DC Comics movie. And, surprise surprise, the reviews are very positive (puddin’).

Although some of the reviews were a bit mixed, most of the early tweets out of the first press screening call it an “absolute blast” with a great soundtrack, a memorable Margot Robbie performance, and some surprisingly intense violence. Several people compared it to the Deadpool movies, both in terms of the tone and the fact that it’s rated R (!) and breaks the fourth wall.

Here’s a sampling of the reviews so far:

Birds of Prey opens in theaters on February 7. We’ll have our own film critic’s full review of the movie in the middle of next week. These reviews have us excited.