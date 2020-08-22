‘Black Adam’ Will Introduce the Justice Society of America

For a long time, the Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson was described as a solo film for the frequent Shazam antagonist. But clearly that’s not quite correct.

During its DC FanDome panel, Johnson revealed that in fact Black Adam will feature an entire team of superheroes — the Justice Society of America. Although the Justice League are by far DC Comics’ most famous team, the JSA predates them by decades. First introduced in 1941, the team has endured right up until the present day. In one recent version, Black Adam was even a member of the squad.

That’s clearly where Johnson’s Black Adam is getting its inspiration. The panel also officially announced four different members of the team who will be appearing in the film, along with the following concept art:

The Rock also introduced his co-star who’s playing Atom Smasher: Noah Centineo. As the concept art suggests, Atom Smasher has the ability to change his size like Ant-Man, only he tends to grow big instead of small. Centineo described the character’s backstory — his real name is Al Rothstein, and his grandfather was a supervillain (a character named Cyclotron) — that matches the one from the JSA comics.

Introducing the JSA is pretty interesting, particularly since Johnson also made a big deal in the panel and all the teasers that aired online before it about how the “balance of power” in the DC Universe has shifted, and how all the other heroes need to watch out. If we didn’t know any better, we’d swear it sounds like he’s teasing a JLA vs. JSA movie somewhere down the line. That would be a blockbuster that even Marvel might have trouble matching. Black Adam is scheduled to open in theaters in 2021. Here’s the film’s official logo:

Warner Bros.

And this is the teaser that played during the panel: