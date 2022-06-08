‘Black Adam’ Trailer: The Rock Becomes a Super Hero

After years and years of waiting, Dwayne Johnson’s long-promised debut as a DC Comics hero is finally almost here. The dude looks like a superhero just walking around on an ordinary day, so maybe that’s not such a big deal. Still, this Black Adam movie has been a long time coming.

Based on the trailer, it seems like the flip side of Shazam. Where that movie was a bubbly, energetic, fun movie about a kid gaining superpowers, Black Adam is about a dark, grief-stricken anti-hero with the same magical abilities. And where Shazam treats everything like a goof, Black Adam basically never smiles, at least not in this trailer. Not eve when he meets the other members of the Justice Society, including Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher.

You can see them all in the film’s first trailer, below.

A few other new stills from the film:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam is scheduled to open in theaters on October 21.

