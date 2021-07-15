‘Black Adam’ Wraps Production

2022 is going to be a big year for DC movies. There are no less than four blockbusters scheduled for release in theaters next year: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson finally playing the role of the DC Comics anti-hero and perennial Shazam antagonist.

Johnson has been teasing playing this character for years and years, but the film is finally close to completion. Today, Johnson posted a video from his final day on the Black Adam set, including his speech to the crew. Calling the film “a career definer” and “one for the ages” he thanked the crew “for the commitment and the sacrifice” and said he “will never forget this experience on Black Adam.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Johnson wrote the film was a “true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life” and “easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career.” And this guy played Hercules, so he knows about arduous labors.

Black Adam is scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan as DC hero Doctor Fate. (He’s like Doctor Strange, but less weird.) It’s not clear yet if or how the two films connect, but Shazam: Fury of the Gods is due in theaters the following summer, on June 2, 2023.