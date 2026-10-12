It’s one thing to take a big-budget film franchise and turn it into a TV show. It’s another to take a massive sci-fi property and make on TV at a scale where it doesn’t look like you cheaped out and tried to make epic on a television budget. (You know who you are, cheaped out TV shows of blockbuster films released on streaming in the last few months.)

Blade Runner 2099 might wind up being boring, or confusing, or any number of things. But based on the trailer it will look good, and very much in keeping with the massive dystopian vision of both the original film by Ridley Scott and the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, by Denis Villeneuve.

Scott remains involved with 2099 as an executive producer, with Silka Luisa in the roles of showrunner, creator and executive producer, and Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer playing the two key (but still mysterious) roles in the series.

Watch the Blade Runner 2099 trailer, featuring both Yeoh and Schafer, below:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 10 Years

Amazon also unveiled a new poster for the series at New York Comic-Con last weekend:

Prime Video Prime Video

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse a fragile city.

Blade Runner 2099 premieres on November 25 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available on that date.

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