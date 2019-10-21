‘Bloodshot’ Trailer: A New Comic Book Universe Begins

Although superhero movies have never been bigger than right now, the comics themselves were far more popular in the 1990s, when it was not impossible for a special issue of popular series to sell more than a million copies, and several entirely new comic companies sprouted up to challenge Marvel and DC. Those included Valiant, whose original lineup of characters (along with a few licensed favorites from decades earlier), and roster of famous writers and artists allowed them to compete with the big publishers for a while. Valiant’s fortunes through the years have waxed and waned, as the characters passed from own group of owners to another. Now we’ll see what happens when they get their own movie.

That would be Bloodshot, based on one of the longer-running heroes in the Valiant stable about a soldier with the ability to heal any injury thanks to nanites in his blood. He has a shoddy memory, though, which is his Achilles heel. Think Wolverine crossed with the Punisher. He’s played in the film by Vin Diesel. And here’s the first trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Based on his performances in Fast & Furious, it’s pretty clear Diesel’s wanted to go full superhero for a while. I’m more interested in Guy Pearce, who’s got to be one of our most underrated actors, and playing an evil scientist seems like the perfect sweet spot for his talents. I look forward to seeing him torture Vin Diesel. Bloodshot opens in theaters on February 21, 2020.