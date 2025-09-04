The ‘Bluey’ Movie Opens in Theaters in 2027

It’s still a few years off, but the Bluey movie now has an official release date. The movie will bow in theaters in the summer of 2027.

This will be the first feature based on the phenomenally popular kids animated series from Australia. The TV series, about a lovable family of blue heelers, premiered in 2018 and has quickly become one of the most valuable shows in Disney’s portfolio. If you visit the kids toy aisle of any department store, it’s pretty much all Bluey stuff — something that will only get more pervasive when the film premieres.

Disney Disney loading...

READ MORE: The 25 Best Animated Series Ever Made

The Bluey movie is written and directed by the TV series’ creator, Joe Brumm. The official press release for the film from Disney notes that it “features returning voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit).”

Any parent will tell you Bluey with its simple stories and wholesome tales of childhood is the rare show for kids that’s actually pretty enjoyable for adults as well. But Bluey episodes are short; forget half-hours. Each installment runs just seven minutes. So blowing that up to at least 10 times that length will be an interesting test for the material.

At the end of Bluey’s third season, the show did release a special episode, “The Sign,” about Bluey’s family contemplating selling their house, which ran 28 minutes. But that’s still less than half of what this Bluey movie will be — unless the film goes with some kind of anthology format.

There have been 154 episodes of Bluey to date; the most recent aired in April of 2024. Disney has not confirmed any additional episodes of the show coming between now and the release of the Bluey movie, which is currently scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2027.

Get our free mobile app