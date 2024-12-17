‘Bluey’ Is Getting Its First Movie

Bluey is moving from streaming TV to movie theaters.

The wildly popular kids animated series from Australia will get its first big-screen release, according to a press release from Disney and BBC Studios.

Per the press release the Bluey film will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.”

The creator of the Bluey TV series, Joe Brumm, is writing and directing the film. The voices from the Bluey show, including David McCormack as Bluey’s dad Bandit and Melanie Zanetti as Bluey’s mom Chilli, will reprise their roles in the film.

Disney Disney loading...

READ MORE: The Best 25 Children’s TV Shows Ever

In the statement, Brumm had this to say about the news:

I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.

Bluey debuted on Australian TV in the fall of 2018. Disney acquired the rights to distribute the show in American in the summer of 2019, and before long it was one of their most popular kids shows on Disney Junior as well on their Disney+ streaming service.

The show has become popular not only with smaller children but also with their parents, thanks to its colorful animation, warm sense of humor, and realistic portrayals of childhood imagination and the struggles of everyday parenthood. How the relatively mundane drama and stories of the show — where stories typically only last seven minutes — will translate to the scale of a feature film is a good question.

The Bluey movie is expected to premiere in 2027. If your kids are fans of the show now, by the time it hits theaters, they might have aged out of it by then. Heck, by that point a Bluey movie might be a nostalgic treat for them.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app