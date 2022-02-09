‘Boba Fett’ Every Episode 7 Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret

Most of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have been inspired by Westerns like The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. But the Boba Fett finale borrowed heavily from, of all places, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. That includes Boba Fett’s final offer to the Pyke syndicate (nothing) which was Michael Corleone’s offer to his rivals in The Godfather Part II. Mando saying “It was the smart move” to Boba is also a direct quote from Michael in The Godfather saga as well.

Those are just. few of the Easter eggs, hidden references and little details you might have missed in the Book of Boba Fett finale. Our latest Star Wars video breaks them all down, from the full history of Cad Bane to the hidden meaning of his final scene, the callbacks to Jedi: Fallen Order, the droid in this episode who appeared in the first Star Wars movie, and the appearance of one of the most famous screams in movie history.

Watch them all below:

