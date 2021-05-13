Bong Joon-ho to Direct His First Animated Movie

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho will helm an animated adventure movie about deep sea creatures. The news was announced by the Yonhap News Agency (via Deadline), who stated that Joon-ho has been working on the project since 2018. The screenplay, which will also feature human characters, was reportedly finished back in January. The film will be produced by 4th Creative Party.

Before Joon-ho can dive into production on this animated pic, he has a few other projects that he needs to see through. He has another English language film in the works, and serves as an executive producer on the upcoming Parasite TV series for HBO Max. Joon-ho is also producing Matt Palmer’s immigration drama, Sea Fog, at Participant Media.

The Korean filmmaker has put man and sea creature on screen together before, in his 2006 action-horror film The Host. Years after American military personnel dump chemicals into South Korea’s Han River, a mutated monster arises from its waters. The film was praised for rejuvenating the monster movie genre by infusing elements of social satire and family drama. Considering Joon-ho’s next project is animated, however, it’s unlikely that he will create anything as terrifying as that creature.

Joon-ho made a splash at the box office — and with critics — with his 2019 film Parasite. The black comedy thriller scooped up several awards, including four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. The industry is avidly waiting to see Joon-ho’s next feature film.

