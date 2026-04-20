A bunch of brand new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the new Stranger Things animated spinoff on Netflix, as well as a whimsical gardening show hosted by Zach Galifianakis. Plus, catch a new true crime docuseries on Amazon Prime Video.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Unchosen

In Unchosen, a devoted wife and mother living in a sheltered Christian cult embarks on a dangerous journey to emancipation after meeting an escaped convict on the run.

Where to watch Unchosen: The psychological thriller miniseries premieres on Netflix on April 21.

This Is a Gardening Show

Zach Galifianakis hosts a whimsical and educational series in which he explores sustainability and growing one’s own food via interviews with eccentric experts in This Is a Gardening Show.

Where to watch This Is a Gardening Show: The series premieres on Netflix on April 22.

READ MORE: 10 Actors Who Owe Their Careers to Netflix

Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders

With a focus on victims’ stories and systemic failures, this docuseries explores the 1996-2011 Gilgo Beach serial killer case, in which 11 bodies were found near Long Island.

Where to watch Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders: The true crime docuseries premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 22.

Half Man

Half Man explores the decades-long toxic, yet meaningful relationship between two found-family brothers after one of the men shows up at the other’s wedding following a yearslong estrangement.

Where to watch Half Man: The drama limited series premieres at 9PM E.T. on HBO on April 23, with streaming available on HBO Max.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Set between Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the winter of 1985, this animated spinoff follows the kids as they investigate a new supernatural thread in Hawkins.

Where to watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: The animated show debuts with 10 episodes on Netflix on April 23.

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