The Pitt just wrapped its second season, leaving a hole in viewers’ hearts and schedules.

How can fans of the critically acclaimed medical drama fill the gaping void? Allow us to recommend: ER.

Are ER and The Pitt Similar?

Both shows live inside an urban emergency room and refuse to look away from any of the drama—the patients, the staff, and the chaos they all create. Just like on The Pitt, you’ll witness equal parts heroism and heartbreak in ER.

Is ER As Realistic as The Pitt?

ER aired on network television, but don’t let the lack of nudity or profanity make you think this show isn’t capable of compelling viewers just like The Pitt. Both shows are highly realistic.

The Pitt’s real-time format is what makes the show so intense. A single ER episode may span several hours or days, but the plot always gets to where it needs to go.

READ MORE: These Are the Best New Shows You Can Watch This Week

Should You Watch ER if You Like The Pitt?

If The Pitt has you hooked on medical drama, ER is where that pop culture obsession was born. At its peak, ER was entertaining over 30 million viewers every Thursday night.

Sure, 30 million people can't be wrong, but if you’re still not convinced, we’ve got 13 reasons to start streaming ER tonight.

13 Reasons to Watch ER After You Finish The Pitt Searching for your next medical drama after The Pitt’s season finale? NBC’s highly acclaimed ER has over 331 episodes streaming now on HBO Max. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy