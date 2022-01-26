‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The following post contains SPOILERS for this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

On this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett ... wait, was there an episode of The Book of Boba Fett this week? Boba Fett definitely wasn’t around. Instead, the show focused on the Mandalorian, and seemingly set the table for the third season of his show. Along the way, there were a ton of Easter eggs from The Mandalorian series, the Jedi: Fallen Order video game, the original Star Wars films, and even the prequels.

In our latest The Book of Boba Fett (?) video, we break down all the hidden Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed from this week’s very special Boba Fett episode. That includes the full story of Mandalore’s fall, the long history of the Darksaber in other cartoons and Star Wars series, the references to Star Tours (and maybe the new Star Wars Hotel coming to Orlando), and the detail that lets us know the R5-D4 unit we see on Tatooine in this episode is the same one that appeared in the original Star Wars from 1977. Check them all out below:

