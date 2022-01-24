Why ‘Book of Boba Fett’s Flashbacks Don’t Work

The Book of Boba Fett has solid performances, amazing creature makeup and effects, and one of the most beloved characters in all of Star Wars. Reaction from critics and even some fans has been mixed, though. On paper, this should be an even bigger hit than The Mandalorian. In practice, the first four episodes fell short.

In our opinion, there’s one big reason why: A structure that scrambled the show’s timeline and relied heavily on lengthy flashbacks that sometimes took up entire episodes. We love Jon Favreau, and he did a fabulous job on The Mandalorian. Here, though, some of his choices seem to have hurt his story’s potential impact. In our latest Boba Fett video, we take a closer look at those flashbacks, and examine what they brought to the show, how they hurt it, and ultimately made it almost impossible for the show to tell a satisfying story. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on why the flashback structure of The Book of Boba Fett was a mistake, check out more of our videos below, including The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Easter eggs, Boba Fett’s tiny role in the old Star Wars movies and how he became a legend anyway, and what would have happened if Darth Vader had killed Emperor Palpatine instead of following him. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

