’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.

Despite Disney’s love of sequels, Brandy‘s Cinderella never appeared anywhere else — until now. Per Variety, she will reprise her role in an upcoming spinoff from the popular Descendants film series titled The Pocketwatch. In a press release, here is how Disney describes the film:

The expansive new story introduces "Red," the whip-smart and rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts ("Alice in Wonderland") and "Chloe," the perfectionist and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming ("Cinderella"). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby --, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time, via the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

The Descendants series of live-action movies all featured children of popular Disney villains like Maleficent, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil. Three movies have been made to date, along with a metric ton of merchandise. Obviously, Cinderella is not a villain, but that’s probably why this is called The Pocketwatch and not Descendants 4. But will Paolo Montalban play Prince Charming?!?

The Pocketwatch will premiere soon on Disney+.

