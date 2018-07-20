Have you ever wanted to see Sir Ian McKellen dance and sing as a cat beside Taylor Swift, also as a cat? Such a thing is not a fever dream you had that one time you smoked too much and took a trip to the zoo. It’s about to be a very real movie.

Tom Hooper, who directed the big screen musical adaptation of 2012’s Les Miserables, will dip his does into the musical world of cinema once more. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the British director will helm an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, a musical about a tribe of magical “Jellicle cats.” Hooper’s Cats adaptation will star McKellen, Swift, James Cordon and Jennifer Hudson, and whoo wee, that is cast certainly a… choice.

Cats is the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history, and was once the single longest-running one from 1997 to 2006. The show follows these so called “Jellicle cats” as they make what is known as the “Jellicle choice,” where one cat is chosen to be reborn and ascend into the “Heavenside Layer.” Yeah, I also have no idea what any of that means. But who cares! Taylor Swift and Sir Ian McKellen are going to be felines in a real motion picture. It’s unknown how exactly that will happen – does Hooper plan to go full CGI with this? Or will his cast don some whiskers at cat makeup? No clue.