Everything New on Disney+ in December 2025

Disney+’s December (plus Hulu) includes the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, plus several holiday-themed Disney specials, including the Disney Parks Christmas Parade on Christmas morning.

There’s also new episodes of Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, and a slew of Taylor Swift content, including a concert special and a doc series on her Eras Tour. Hooray, huzzah, etc.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney (and Hulu) in December 2025...

Monday, December 1
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 2

Tuesday, December 2
Disney+: Dancing with the Holidays - Streaming at 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Wednesday, December 3
Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) - New Episodes
Disney+: RoboGobo - Holiday Episode

Thursday, December 4
Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 3 Reunion Special (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, December 5
Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) - Premiere
Disney+: Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts - Premiere

Saturday, December 6
Disney+: Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson - Premiere

Monday, December 8
Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2) (A+E Studio)
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 3
Disney+ and ESPN: Monsters Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN2) - Live at 8pm ET
Disney+: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) (Season 3) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, December 10
Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

Friday, December 12
Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show - Premiere

Monday, December 15
• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 4
Hulu: Chevalier (2023)
Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - Season Finale
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) - New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode
Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 (ABC)

Friday, December 19
Disney+: Discovered By Disaster (Season 1) - Premiere
Hulu: Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Episodes 3 & 4

Saturday, December 20
Disney+: Inside the Enchanted Waterways - Premiere

Monday, December 22
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 5
Hulu: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2) (Warner Bros.) - Premiere

Tuesday, December 23
Hulu: Strange Harvest (2025)

Wednesday, December 24
Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Parent Wars (Season 1)
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Thursday, December 25
Disney+: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Friday, December 26
Hulu: The Life of Chuck (2024)
Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Final Two Episodes

Sunday, December 28
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 6
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

Wednesday, December 31
Disney+ and Hulu: Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
Disney+: Little Angel (Season 8)
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Episodes 3 & 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Disney+: Strangest Things (Season 3)
Hulu: Together (2025)

