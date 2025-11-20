Everything New on Disney+ in December 2025
Disney+’s December (plus Hulu) includes the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, plus several holiday-themed Disney specials, including the Disney Parks Christmas Parade on Christmas morning.
There’s also new episodes of Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, and a slew of Taylor Swift content, including a concert special and a doc series on her Eras Tour. Hooray, huzzah, etc.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney (and Hulu) in December 2025...
Monday, December 1
• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 2
Tuesday, December 2
• Disney+: Dancing with the Holidays - Streaming at 8pm ET
• Disney+ and Hulu: Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Wednesday, December 3
• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas
• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
• Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) - New Episodes
• Disney+: RoboGobo - Holiday Episode
Thursday, December 4
• Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 3 Reunion Special (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Friday, December 5
• Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) - Premiere
• Disney+: Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts - Premiere
Saturday, December 6
• Disney+: Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson - Premiere
Monday, December 8
• Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2) (A+E Studio)
• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 3
• Disney+ and ESPN: Monsters Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN2) - Live at 8pm ET
• Disney+: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) (Season 3) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, December 10
• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
• Disney+: Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)
Friday, December 12
• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Two-Episode Premiere
• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show - Premiere
Monday, December 15
• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 4
• Hulu: Chevalier (2023)
• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - Season Finale
• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
• Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) - New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode
• Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 (ABC)
Friday, December 19
• Disney+: Discovered By Disaster (Season 1) - Premiere
• Hulu: Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Episodes 3 & 4
Saturday, December 20
• Disney+: Inside the Enchanted Waterways - Premiere
Monday, December 22
• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 5
• Hulu: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2) (Warner Bros.) - Premiere
Tuesday, December 23
• Hulu: Strange Harvest (2025)
Wednesday, December 24
• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Two-Episode Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Parent Wars (Season 1)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Thursday, December 25
• Disney+: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Friday, December 26
• Hulu: The Life of Chuck (2024)
• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Final Two Episodes
Sunday, December 28
• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 6
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)
Wednesday, December 31
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
• Disney+: Little Angel (Season 8)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Episodes 3 & 4
• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
• Disney+: Strangest Things (Season 3)
• Hulu: Together (2025)
