Everything New on Disney+ in December 2025

Disney+’s December (plus Hulu) includes the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, plus several holiday-themed Disney specials, including the Disney Parks Christmas Parade on Christmas morning.

There’s also new episodes of Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, and a slew of Taylor Swift content, including a concert special and a doc series on her Eras Tour. Hooray, huzzah, etc.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney (and Hulu) in December 2025...

Monday, December 1

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 2

Tuesday, December 2

• Disney+: Dancing with the Holidays - Streaming at 8pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Wednesday, December 3

• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) - New Episodes

• Disney+: RoboGobo - Holiday Episode

Thursday, December 4

• Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 3 Reunion Special (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, December 5

• Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) - Premiere

• Disney+: Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts - Premiere

Saturday, December 6

• Disney+: Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson - Premiere

Monday, December 8

• Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2) (A+E Studio)

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 3

• Disney+ and ESPN: Monsters Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN2) - Live at 8pm ET

• Disney+: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+ Original) (Season 3) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, December 10

• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (Season 1)

Friday, December 12

• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show - Premiere

Monday, December 15

• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 4

• Hulu: Chevalier (2023)

• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - Season Finale

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) - New Episodes Including a Holiday Episode

• Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 (ABC)

Friday, December 19

• Disney+: Discovered By Disaster (Season 1) - Premiere

• Hulu: Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Episodes 3 & 4

Saturday, December 20

• Disney+: Inside the Enchanted Waterways - Premiere

Monday, December 22

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 5

• Hulu: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2) (Warner Bros.) - Premiere

Tuesday, December 23

• Hulu: Strange Harvest (2025)

Wednesday, December 24

• Disney+: Are You Sure?!? (Disney+ Original) - Two New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Parent Wars (Season 1)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Thursday, December 25

• Disney+: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Friday, December 26

• Hulu: The Life of Chuck (2024)

• Disney+: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era - Final Two Episodes

Sunday, December 28

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - Episode 6

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Seasons 5-8)

Wednesday, December 31

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)

• Disney+: Little Angel (Season 8)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - Episodes 3 & 4

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+: Strangest Things (Season 3)

• Hulu: Together (2025)

