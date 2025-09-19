UPDATE:

Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram that the “secret” theatrical event is an “official release party” for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which includes the premiere of her new music video, along with “cut by cut explanations” of what inspired her new batch of music.

ORIGINAL POST:

Are you ready for this, Swifties? Taylor Swift is reportedly heading back to movie theaters with a special event tied screening to her upcoming brand new album.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the pop superstar is planning a “theatrical event” surrounding the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s upcoming album due out the first week of October.

No word on what, exactly, the theatrical event will include or who made it, but sources tell the outlet the special music event will debut in theaters the same weekend (October 3-5) Swift’s highly-anticipated album drops in just two weeks.

In October 2023, Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, exclusively screened in AMC and Cinemark theaters via an unprecedented distribution deal.

The film featured segments filmed during the Los Angeles run of her 2023-2024 Eras Tour, including performances of hit songs spanning Swift’s 10 studio albums at the time.

The film became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning over $261 million at the box office during its limited global theatrical release.

An extended version of the film was released on VOD December that year, while another version titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) debuted on Disney+ in March 2024.

Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. The record will mark the star’s 12th studio album and first new album since The Tortured Poets Department released in 2024. The The Life of a Showgirl was created during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

The project marks her first collaboration with pop producers Max Martin and Shellback since Reputation and features 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, who previously opened for Swift on select dates of the Eras Tour.

