The X-Men Are Coming to the MCU in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel is making a big spectacle of announcing the full cast of the next Avengers movie live on YouTube and social media. Most of the names are predictable: Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, and various stars of Marvel’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But a few names were definitely surprises: Kelsey Grammer playing the Beast, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Collectively, they’re the first official confirmation that the X-Men will play a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Grammer first played Beast in the Fox film X-Men: The Last Stand way back in 2006. He then reprised the role (in CGI form, rather than the prosthetic makeup he wore in The Last Stand) two years ago in a brief post-credits cameo in The Marvels.

Stewart appeared in numerous Fox X-Men movies, including the original X-Men as well as X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan. He has already made a cameo as a variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

McKellen appeared opposite of Stewart as Magneto throughout the Fox X-Men saga, but where Stewart played an older Professor X in Logan and made that cameo in the MCU in Doctor Strange 2, McKellen has not reprise his role since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Cumming is the most unexpected name of the bunch. He played a crucial role in X2 way back in 2003, but did not return for any subsequent Fox X-Men film. (The role was later played by Kodi Smit-McPhee in several of the X-Men prequel films.)

Romijn appeared as the shapeshifting Mystique in four X-Men movies: X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and a very brief cameo in X-Men: First Class.

James Marsden was the Cyclops in Fox’s X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand. He then reprised his role one more time in a cameo at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Channing Tatum was supposed to get his own Gambit movie from Fox before the franchise rights returned to Marvel. He then made a surprise cameo as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine. Since the film was a hit (and Tatum’s version of the X-Man was very well-received by fans), the actor has spoken publicly about his desire to return for more films.

Marvel acquired the rights to make X-Men movies when it purchased the 20th Century Fox film studio a few years ago. To date, they have made just one X-Men-centric film: Last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine. They have also included a few other teases and hints about the X-Men in other films and shows, like Stewart’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and an allusion to mutants in Ms. Marvel.

As to which other X-Men may join Grammer, McKellen, Stewart, that remains to be seen. So far the confirmed stars of Avengers: Doomsday include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as the new Invisible Woman from the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as the Black Panther, Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh as Black Widow.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026. The film is now officially in production. Here are all the Marvel stars confirmed for the movie.

