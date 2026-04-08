Reshoots: Good or bad?

Some film fans assume the worst when they hear a film underwent reshoots. They use them as evidence of a movie that is bad or lacking in some areas. But at some companies (like Marvel), reshoots have become a part of the creative process. They shoot, they edit, they look at what they have, and they reshoot not out of desperation, but to buff up areas they think could be improved.

So when Tom Holland says that Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a round of reshoots, and that these extra shoot days were really just “the icing on the cake in certain areas,” I guess we can trust him. That’s what he told GQ in a recent interview, anyway. Speaking to the outlet from London where he was working on Brand New Day reshoots he called them “really, really fun” but not necessary.

His exact quote:

I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need ... The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas. We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humor. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff.

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What villain and what plotline? At this point, we don’t even really know the answer to that question. Sony and Marvel have confirmed appearances by some famous Spider-Man villains — Marvin Jones III plays the gangster Tombostone, for example, and Michael Mando reprises his role as Scorpion from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The first full Brand New Day trailer featured an appearance by low-level Spider-Man baddie Boomerang, and it also include some members of the ninja group the Hand. But if any of these people are actually the central focus of the story, that’s not clear.

It seems more likely that the main villain plot of the movie has to do with whoever Sadie Sink is playing and why she seems to be held captive in that Brand New Day trailer. As for beefing up the humor, well, there can never be too many quips in a Spider-Man movie. It’s arguably the only criticism worth leveling against Sam Raimi’s amazing Spider-Man movies of the 2000s. They were a terrific translation of Spider-Man comics, but they were sometimes a little light in the Spider-Man-cracks-jokes-about-his-enemies department.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31.

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