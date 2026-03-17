‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Begins Releasing Trailer in Tiny Pieces

It’s a brand new day for movie marketing.

Rather than simply share the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day so that people could actually watch it, Sony is trying something different. The film’s star, Tom Holland, announced today on his Instagram account that the trailer will be available tomorrow. But in the meantime, snippets of the film will be shared on other Spider-Man fans’ social media around the world.

“No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man,” Holland’s caption reads. “Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!”

His post led to an account in Peru, and that fan posted a tiny snippet of Spider-Man swinging through New York City in slow motion, in a post obviously taken directly from Jack Kirby’s famous cover for Amazing Fantasy #15, the very first comic book featuring Spider-Man.

Next came a fan from Ohio, who posted a very short clip of a disheveled Holland as Peter Parker, collapsing in an apartment.

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

His post hands off to a fan in Mexico City, who had Spidey flipping on a skyscraper roof.

That directed folks to a family from Nevada, who shared a clip of Spider-Man slingshotting himself with his webs.

Video five looks like a shot from inside Spider-Man’s mask, a cool perspective we haven’t seen (at least of Peter Parker) onscreen before.

The next tease comes from New Zealand, and sees Holland as Spider-Man pulling on his mask.

The next update is supposed to come from Australia, but I have no idea what time it is there...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s signature superhero. The movie also features returning stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leads, joined by Marvel vets Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, plus MCU newcomers Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Tramell Tillman. Unlike the prior Spider-Man trilogy, which were all directed by Jon Watts, Brand New Day is helmed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31. The full trailer drops tomorrow, hopefully in one big chunk. We’ll try to update this post as the day goes on with new clips.

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