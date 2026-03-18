It’s the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer: Now in one big chunk!

After a day when tiny snippets were revealed by Spider-Man fans around the globe exactly at daybreak (it’s a brand new day, you see), Sony obliged fans with the full and complete trailer for the movie.

It shows, despite its title, that Brand New Day is very much a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, saved the world by allowing Doctor Strange to cast a spell that would erase his secret identity from the minds of everyone — not just strangers and his enemies, but even the Avengers and his friends like MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

In Brand New Day, it’s years later and Peter is still living alone, anonymous, protecting the world as Spider-Man. The primary villain of the story isn’t exactly clear, but we do see glimpses of Scorpion and Boomerang, of all people, plus Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. Plus ... Spider-Man is ... transforming?

Watch the full Brand New Day trailer below.

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff, Ranked From Worst to First

Brand New Day is directed by Shang-Chi���s Destin Daniel Cretton, and was written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, who have contributed to the scripts of all the previous Holland Spider-Man movies. Although this is a Sony release, it is once again set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was produced by Kevin Feige.

Here is Brand New Day’s official synopsis:

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters on July 31.

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