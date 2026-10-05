The Batman Part II has not had the easiest time getting to theaters. It’s already been five years since the first The Batman was released in theaters, and the sequel — written and directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the latest iteration of the Dark Knight — was only just in production in the last few months. The film had originally been scheduled for release last week — October 2, 2026. Then it was pushed back to the fall of 2027, and then to the fall of 2028.

Don’t be shocked if the movie is pushed back again, because Warner Bros. announced that it was pausing production on the movie “while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter.” Their statement added “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” It’s unclear how long the delay may be.

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The sequel has taken so long to emerge that the whole premise of the previous Batman — a Caped Crusader in the early stages of his career, just a handful of years into his time as a costumed vigilante — will feel a bit moot by the time it’s released. (Pattinson will be almost 42 years old when Part II premieres.) On top of everything else, the franchise has had to contend with the end of the previous iteration of the DC Universe and the development of a new one, overseen by director James Gunn — one which The Batman is technically not even a part of.

Pattinson will be joined in The Batman Part II by returning stars Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, who will reprise their roles as Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, and the Penguin, respectively. The sequel’s new stars include Sebastian Stan as the new version of Two-Face and Scarlett Johansson as his wife Gilda.

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled for release on February 18, 2028. We’ll see if that date holds, or if the movie will be subject to further delays as a result of this production pause.