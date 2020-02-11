Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Clue’ Remake Finds New Director

James Bobin, known for The Muppets and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is currently 20th Century Studios’ top pick for directing their Clue remake starring Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has been attached to the picture since 2018, but the project has yet to lock in a director to move forward with. In September of 2019, Jason Bateman was in talks to helm the project, but shooting conflicted with Netflix’s Ozark.

Clue is a remake of the 1985 picture of the same name, which was in turn based on the popular Hasbro board game. Featuring dazzling character performances from Tim Curry, Madeline Khan, Michael McKean, and Eileen Brennan, the original Clue is a farcical comedy that managed to become a cult sensation despite its initial box office flop. Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wermick are set to pen the remake’s script, which could end up being much edgier than its predecessor. Wermick said in an interview with MTV: “Don’t be surprised if Clue is an R-rated... Potentially.”

If Bobin does decide to commit to the project, his challenge will lie in appeasing the Clue-hounds as well as a newer, younger audience. Clue will also have to differentiate itself from the critically-acclaimed murder mystery thriller Knives Out, whose sequel is currently in development. Reynolds is the only confirmed cast member so far, although it hasn’t been revealed which character he will be playing. He will also produce the film as a part of his deal with 20th Century.