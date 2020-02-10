Rian Johnson Shares First ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Details

On yesterday’s Oscars red carpet, Rian Johnson clued viewers in on some more details regarding his Knives Out sequel. The follow up to the whodunit mystery was officially announced by Lionsgate last Thursday. This time around, Johnson plans to keep Daniel Craig in the role of Southern detective Benoit Blanc, but the rest of the cast will be new. “All bets are off. It’s a totally new cast,” Johnson told Variety.

Johnson is excited to bring together another star-studded ensemble, many of which were most likely on the same red carpet. Says Johnson: “I want everybody! Just point. Throw a rock on this red carpet and you’ll hit someone that I want in the movie.” Praised for its elevation of classic crime thriller tropes, Knives Out was a critical and commercial success. So clearly, Johnson is poised to have his pick of the litter. The cast of the first movie included Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Christopher Plummer. Such a highly acclaimed group of actors is only bound to attract another.

Knives Out was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, but Parasite ended up taking home the prize. Rian Johnson also received a nod at the Golden Globes with a nomination for Best Comedy. While the rest of Knives Out 2’s filming details are still a mystery, it sure seems like we have a lot to look forward to.