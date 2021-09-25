‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back.

Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.

As part of their Tudum online fan event, Netflix unveiled a new teaser for the season that also included Season 4’s premiere date: December 31. Watch it below:

Here is the official synopsis for Season 4 of Cobra Kai:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

So now we know: Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres December 31 on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season on Netflix, and the producers of the series say they are also exploring other potential spinoffs as well.

