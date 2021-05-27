The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

The first teaser for Season 4 of Cobra Kai just dropped, and it confirms that Terry Silver — played by Thomas Ian Griffith — will appear on the show. Exactly how big of a role is unclear. But this first teaser is all about him. Watch it below:

The description that came with the teaser reads:

Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV.

And here was Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg’s comment on Terry Silver’s arrival on the show (emphasis theirs):

Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.

The Karate Kid Part III is easily the weakest of the original trilogy, and the Silver character is definitely one of the more absurd elements of the franchise. Still, Cobra Kai has shown an incredible knack for updating and deepening The Karate Kid; last season, for example, did an impressive job of integrating characters and stories from The Karate Kid Part II into the adult Daniel La Russo’s journey. So if anyone can turn Terry Silver into a legitimately terrifying villain, it’s this show.

Cobra Kai: Season 4 will premiere soon on Netflix.

