Pixar Announces ‘Coco’ Sequel

As part of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed today that Pixar had officially begun development on Coco 2, a sequel to the animation studio’s popular 2017 film about a young boy who travels to the Land of the Dead and meets his great-great-grandfather’s spirit.

After the announcement, Pixar and Disney also shared this graphic on social media, confirming that the film has the simple title Coco 2.

The first Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina, and featuring the voices of Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Edward James Olmos, grossed more than $810 million worldwide. Disney has previously confirmed they were working on a live stage adaptation of the original film; last summer, they also revealed that they were planning to add a Coco attraction to their Disney California Adventure theme park. The company typically does not do that if they don’t see a movie as an ongoing franchise with significant longevity.

Pixar typically alternates original concepts with sequels to their popular films. Last year they released Inside Out 2, which became Pixar’s highest-grossing movie ever. Before that it had been five years since they had made a sequel — 2019’s Toy Story 4. Their next film, this summer’s Elio, is an original idea, as is 2026’s Hoppers. But then they’re planning Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and now Coco 2.

The Coco sequel is currently scheduled for release in 2029. Yes, four years away. Animated movies take a long time to produce.

