For more than 50 years, Star Trek has been beaming audiences into a bright future full of adventure, excitement, pathos, and humor.When you add up all of the TV shows, including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, and the recent Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, along with all of the big-screen movies, it adds up to more than 500 hours out on the final frontier.

If you’re a newbie to Star Trek, that can seem like an intimidating backstory — especially if you want to watch Picard on Paramount+ without binging 500+ hours of TV first. So we’ve created the ultimate Star Trek recap, one that will get you up to speed to watch any of the current Star Trek shows in just over 20 minutes. You’ll meet Kirk, Spock, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, and so many more, learn about the origins of Trek’s bright utopia, and get an introduction to cool alien races like the Vulcans and the Klingons.

