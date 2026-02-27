‘God of War‘ Debuts First Image of Live-Action Kratos and Atreus

Amazon has revealed the first image from their upcoming TV series based on the hit God of War video games.

That’s Ryan Hurst as Kratos on the left, and Callum Vinson as his son Atreus, on the right.

Although the franchise has been around since 2005, the upcoming live-action series is specifically based on the 2018 God of War game, which introduced Atreus, and followed the father and son duo on an adventure as they attempt to grant Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother’s dying wish to have her ashes scattered on the top of the highest mountain in the realm. Along the way, they battle numerous gods of Norse mythology.

For sake of comparison here are Kratos and Atreus from the cover of 2018’s God of War.

PlayStation PlayStation loading...

READ MORE: Every Video Game Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The show’s creators were certainly faithful to the look of the characters from the game. Is it possible to be too faithful? What looks incredibly cool in a game does not always translate to the reality of live-action and proportions of actual human beings, even ones as big and burly as Ryan Hurst.

Atreus also looks a little younger in the show than he does in the game — although this image could be from a flashback. Or maybe the game kinda fudges how Atreus looks. (The character is supposed to be 11 years old in the game, and that’s how old Vinson is according to Google.)

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The God of War series storyline follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

The series does not yet have a release date on Prime Video

Get our free mobile app