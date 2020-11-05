Work continues on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the long-awaited director’s cut of the DC Comics movie which was started by Zack Snyder and then finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project during production. The new film — technically a four-part, four-hour miniseries — will premiere on HBO Max some time next year.

While the new Justice League will include footage that’s been shot this fall by Snyder and some of the original cast, the film (TV series?) will also include many scenes that Snyder filmed for Justice League that were later cut from the theatrically released version by Whedon and Warner Bros. Depending on the source, some estimates place the amount of Snyder footage in Justice League at as little as “10 percent.”

That’s what Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the movie, told the Geek Show Podcast (via The Playlist). He couldn’t say for sure about scenes he wasn’t personally on set for, but he does know that almost nothing he shot with Snyder wound up in the theatrical cut. In fact, he says only one Synder scene of his can be found in Justice League:

What I can tell you from my character, and from what you saw in the theatrical version, is that every single scene with the exception of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and Flash and all that. Every single scene that I’m in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film on my end. As far as other people’s stuff, where I wasn’t there, I can’t really tell you.

Whether Zack Snyder’s Justice League is better or worse than the original version, it’s undeniably that it will be different — not to mention a whole lot longer. You can watch the entire interview with Ray Fisher below: