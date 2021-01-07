Ray Fisher’s Cyborg Being Written Out of ‘The Flash’

Ray Fisher, the actor who portrays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, publicly announced on Twitter shortly before New Year’s that he would no longer “participate” in the production of any movie that involved Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films. Sure enough, reports now emerge that his character is being written out of The Flash, where he was expected to make his next scheduled appearance.

Rumors that Cyborg would appear in the solo Flash movie date back to at least 2016. But in recent years, Fisher’s relationship with Warner Bros. and DC Films has soured, after Fisher alleged “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior by Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder left the project. An investigation ensued, resulting in what Warner Bros. only described in a statement as “remedial action.” Clearly, whatever actions were taken did not fully satisfy Fisher, who has continued voicing his anger at DC and Warner Bros. on Twitter. In his tweet about his future as Cyborg, Fisher called Hamada “the most dangerous kind of enabler.”

According to TheWrap, DC is now moving forward with The Flash without Fisher. His part has been “written out of the screenplay and will not be recast.” The long-in-development project is still expected to go into production later this spring, with It director Andy Muschietti in charge. Justice League’s Ezra Miller will star, along with at least two versions of Batman — Ben Affleck’s from Justice League and Batman v Superman and Michael Keaton’s from Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. Just don’t expect to see Cyborg with them.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.