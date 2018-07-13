From hacking and slashing zombies on The Walking Dead to defending the honor of Wakanda in Black Panther, Danai Gurira has become one of our favorite badasses of screens both big and small. And it looks like the powers that be behind two other big franchises have also taken note of her awesomeness because Gurira is reportedly in talks to bring her badassery to Godzilla Vs. Kong and an upcoming Star Trek sequel.

Deadline reports that Gurira is in early talks for Godzilla Vs. Kong, Legendary’s upcoming crossover sequel that will pit the King of the Monsters against the King of the Apes in an epic (or so we hope) battle. Adam Wingard, the filmmaker behind horror hit You’re Next and 2016’s Blair Witch, is directing the crossover event, which is currently scheduled for a May 22, 2020 release. The film will also star Millie Bobby Brown (who appears in the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison.

The next phase of Gurira’s ultimate franchise domination may take her where no man has gone before. Deadline adds that the Walking Dead and recent MCU fave is also eyeing a role in the next Star Trek sequel, which will be captained by the series’ very first female director: S.J. Clarkson, best known for Netflix titles Jessica Jones and Collateral (starring Carey Mulligan).

Just some excellent news for your Friday. Carry on.