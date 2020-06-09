Daniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Actor and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe shared his thoughts in response to author J.K. Rowling’s recent tweets about gender identity in a recent blog post for The Trevor Project. For a bit of context, Rowling’s initial comments were made in regards to a headline that addressed “people who menstruate”:

Several of Rowling’s followers took issue with the way she suggested that all people who menstruate identify as women, as well as ignoring the notion that many who identify as women don’t menstruate at all. Certain Twitter users have labeled her comments as transphobic. Radcliffe responded to the issue, stating his support for those who identify as transgender. Said Radcliffe:

Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (Rowling) or I.

The Trevor Project is a non-profit dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth. Radcliffe has been working for the organization for the past decade, stating that he’s “still learning how to be a better ally.” He also took the time to specifically address Harry Potter fans, urging them to hold on to their personal relationship with the stories. Said Radcliffe, “If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything.”