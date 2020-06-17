Some two and a half years ago, Danny Masterson was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch following allegations that he had raped multiple women between 2001 and 2003. The allegations sparked an LAPD investigation, which today resulted in Masterson being arrested and charged with three counts of rape. If convicted, Masterson could go to prison for up to 45 years.

According to CNN, Masterson “is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He also allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year.” In a statement, Masterson’s attorney said "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." Two additional women accused Masterson of assault, but the District Attorney declined to file charges in those cases “one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.”

Masterson is best known for his tenure on the long-running Fox sitcom That 70s Show. The Ranch reunited Masterson with his That 70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher; he was fired during filming of the show’s third season and the series continued on without him. (Netflix also fired an executive who at one point told one of Masterson’s alleged victims that the company did not believe her claims.) Masterson was released on $3.3 million bail and is due back in court for arraignment on September 18.