What Do You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’?

Look, we don’t want to spoil any of the Marvel movies or shows coming out this week. But if for some reason you find yourself wondering “Hey, whatever happened on that Netflix Daredevil show? I never got around to watching it before it was canceled after just three seasons,” we are ready to assist you.

We’ve put together a full recap of all three seasons of Daredevil — plus the one season of The Defenders that featured many of the same characters — so that if, for some reason, you are curious about what happened on this show, you can get caught up on 30+ hours of content in less than 10 minutes. We’ll break down who Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is, why he’s caught in an endless war with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, and how their conflict ended at the end of the show, leading to ... well ... whatever might come next, if something comes next, which we’re not saying it does, but if it did... yeah. Watch our recap below:

