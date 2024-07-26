‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference

The following post contains SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine. And maybe for Deadpool. And a little Deadpool 2. There’s probably some X-Men spoilers in there too. And Last Year at Marienbad for some reason. That’s a weird one.

There are so many Marvel Easter eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine. So many. In fact our Easter egg breakdown video for this movie might be our longest yet. It’s almost one full hour, and in it we break down all the secrets, hidden Marvel references and little details you might have missed.

Like, for example: Did you spot all of the props from previous Marvel movies in Happy Hogan’s office? There’s a photo from Avengers: Endgame, trading cards from Captain America: The First Avenger, the prototype Captain America shield from Iron Man and Iron Man 2, the “Proof That Tony Stark Has a Heart” paperweight from multiple Marvel movies, plus an Ultron head and the Iron Man 2 suitcase armor. And those are just some of the Easter eggs from one scene! There’s an hour of this crap! Watch them all below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs and secrets in Deadpool & Wolverine (and hoo boy, in this movie, there are a lot of them) check out more of our videos below, including one on the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine and what it means for the future of the MCU, one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, and our Easter egg trailer breakdown for Agatha All Along. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app