DC Comics Will Publish Digital Comics Due To Coronavirus Shutdown

DC Comics has decided to continue publishing their comics digitally after Diamond Comic Distributors announced it would be delaying all new shipments for the indefinite future due to coronavirus. Newsarama revealed that the decision was confirmed by the Diamond's Director of Marketing Services Adam Phillips in a private Facebook page for for Direct Market retailers. Said Phillips in his Facebook post:

Here’s where we are on digital. All our data shows the digital consumer and the physical consumer are two different audiences. For now, we’re going to continue to release digital comics, but will revisit this if the pipeline for physical distribution continues to be challenged and disrupted.

As Phillips mentions in the end of his statement, that business model could definitely change over the coming months. We still don’t have a clear idea just how long this pandemic is going to last, and releasing comics exclusively online could eventually have drawbacks.

Comic books have often provided a much needed escape and sense of heroism in American culture, so it’s great that DC is going to continue releasing comics on a weekly basis. While Marvel hasn’t made a statement about operations for the time being, it’s very likely they’ll make a similar move to match their competitor. Archie Comics will begin releasing digital issues starting April 1, while Dark Horse Comics has decided to go dark until Diamond starts shipping out physical copies again.