Warner Bros. Still Looking For Executive To Lead DC Films

Just a couple weeks ago, it seemed like Warner Bros. had finally found its answer to Marvel’s Kevin Feige: The person who would oversee and guide its sprawling multiverse of DC movies and shows. The guy who was in line for the role, according to media reports, was Dan Lin, the producer of movies like The LEGO Batman Movie and and Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes.

But now, just a few weeks later, Variety reports that talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Lin have broken down, and he is “no longer in contention” to become the point man at DC Films.

According to their report, a big issue was the fact that Lin already runs his own production company, which he wanted Warner Bros. Discovery to bring under their corporate umbrella:

One sticking point in talks was Lin’s desire for WBD to acquire a stake in his production company, Rideback, which would have continued on had Lin taken on the DC role. Terms, however, could not be reached, and Lin and WBD agreed to part ways.

Variety’s article mentions no other names of potential candidates to lead Warner Bros.’ DC movies and shows, meaning the position could be left unfilled for many months to come. While there are plenty of other executives at Warner Bros. Discovery to keep things running in the meantime, that means there could be even more upheaval if and when WBD hires someone to become their Feige. That person will no doubt want to put their own mark on DC’s upcoming slate, which could potentially lead to further cancelations or creative changes as we saw in recent months when Warners canceled their planned Batgirl movie, and other HBO Max projects like Strange Adventures and Batman: Caped Crusader.

In the meantime, DC’s next movie, Black Adam, is scheduled to open in theaters on October 21, 2022.

