Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC’s ‘Super-Pets’

“Woof, woof, and away!”

(Or something like that.)

Warner Bros. is expanding its current lineup of DC Comics movies to include animation. League of Super-Pets will feature the superhero companions of various Justice Leaguers. The official announcement of the cast and the film’s release date was made via an Instagram video that also reveals the design of Krypto in the film. He’ll be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. (Yes, Black Adam is also Superman’s dog. This is so complicated.)

Watch the first teaser for the film below:

The only other member of the cast whose character has been revealed is Kevin Hart, who’s voicing Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman’s loyal pup. The film will reteam Johnson and Hart, who’ve previously made two Jumanji movies and Central Intelligence together. The rest of the voices include Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and... Keanu Reeves. Is there a surfer dude Super-Pet? If there is, we’re not familiar with it.

Johnson is producing the film through his Seven Bucks production company. The film is being written and directed by Jared Stern, who previously worked on The Watch, The Internship, The LEGO Batman Movie, and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. he also co-created the TV series Dr. Ken.

League of Super-Pets is scheduled to open in theaters on May 20, 2022. That makes it one of four DC Comics movies headed to theaters next year. The Batman opens on March 4, followed by Johnson’s Black Adam on July 29, and The Flash on November 4. 2022’s practically going to have a Justice League’s worth of DC movies all on its own.