The Single Most Important Batman Scene Ever

Batman’s history now encompasses more than 80 years of stories across many different mediums. There are comics, movies, television series, cartooons, games, books, and on and on all focused on this one character and his never-ending mission to bring criminals to justice. But out of those decades of stories, there is one scene that speaks more eloquently to the core of the character than all the rest — the one most important scene ever in terms of understanding who this character is and why he does what he does.

In our latest DC Comics video, we’ll reveal the scene, from the movie version of Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, and explain why it is so fundamental to the character of Batman. Or is that Bruce Wayne? Or is Bruce Wayne really Batman? Watch our video below and find out...

