DC Universe Streaming Service to Become Comics-Only Site

It sometimes feels like there are an infinite number of streaming services out there. Some companies even own more than one. AT&T, for example, has its newly launched HBO Max as well as DC Universe, a streaming service dedicated to the movies and shows of DC Comics. But HBO Max also has a whole section of DC movies and shows, meaning the company is essentially competing with itself. As more and more DC Universe shows like Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn have migrated over to HBO Max, it seemed inevitable that DC Universe would cease operations, and get folded into the much larger HBO Max library.

That’s essentially what’s been announced today, with the news that DC Universe is becoming a comics subscription service platform called “DC Universe Infinite.” According to the press release, the newly reworked site will feature “access to more than 24,000 comic books at launch,” and will also include “digital-first comics, exclusive access to DC fan events, as well as a steady stream of recently released comics six months after the physical versions hit store shelves.” That will make DC Universe Infinite a direct competitor to Marvel’s comics streaming service, Marvel Unlimited, which has been running for several years. It offers a deep library of about 27,000 comics, along with new books that are available online six months after they’re first released to comics shops.

DC Universe had comics in its initial form, but the selection was not extensive; when I personally tried out the service, that was one of its biggest disappointments. If you didn’t want to watch the movies or shows available at any moment, there wasn’t much more to that — and DC Comics has such a massive library, dating back almost 100 years now, that it seemed like a missed opportunity.

DC Universe Infinite launches on January 21, 2021. It will cost $7.99 a month, or $74.99 a year. And HBO Max also announced today that it is renewing DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series for a third season.