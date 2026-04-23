The next movie in the growing DC Studios cinematic universe is Clayface. This movie was first pitched by filmmaker Mike Flanagan back in 2021 — who originally intended it to appear as a spinoff of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which technically takes place in a separate universe from Superman, Supergirl, and the rest of the DCU currently being built by James Gunn.

But did you now we’ve already seen the Clayface character featured in this new movie? Or at least a Clayface in the DCU? In our latest DC video, we’ll break down the first trailer for Clayface, tell you what you need to know about this character’s long DC history, and we’ll also discuss Clayface’s appearance in the animated Creature Commandos series, and how this movie (which is a prequel) connects to that show. Plus: We’ll get you familiar with all the parallels between this movie and Clayface’s most famous appearances, as a villain on the beloved Batman: The Animated Series.

Watch our full Clayface Easter egg video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on every DC Easter egg in the new trailer for Clayface, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the trailer for the new Supergirl film, one on all the Easter eggs in the first Supergirl trailer, and one on why versus movies are bad. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Clayface is scheduled to open in theaters on October 23, 2026.

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