The first feature film based on a Marvel comic didn’t appear in theaters until 1986 — and when it did, it was Howard the Duck. Not exactly an auspicious debut.

For decades, Hollywood remained skeptical of comics as valuable source material, in large part because many at the major studios believed that it was next-to-impossible to turn a flesh-and-blood actor into a live-action superhero that could convincingly embody a Jack Kirby illustration. Even when Marvel heroes did start to appear onscreen, it wasn’t until they launched their own cinematic universe that their characters consistently looked like they stepped directly out of a comic book and onto the silver screen.

Marvel’s track record adapting their characters’ designs for film and television is genuinely impressive. Some Marvel heroes and villains’ MCU looks have become so popular they’ve been adapted back into the comic books. (The Guardians of the Galaxy resemble the humans who played them in their films more now than they ever did before, for example.)

But unlike Daredevil’s arch-nemesis Bullseye, Marvel’s costumers occasionally miss the target. (And with the news that they’ve laid off most of the team behind their visual designs, we’re genuinely worried they will miss the target way more often in the future.) Below are ScreenCrush’s picks for their ten weakest live-action MCU character designs and costumes.

You will note that a few of them were quickly revised when the characters in question returned in other series or films. In every case, their costumes were drastically improved the second time around — which means there’s still hope for the rest of the super-suits on this list.

The Worst MCU Costumes Marvel has had some incredible character designs through the years. But they’ve also had a few infamous blunders.

READ MORE: 12 Marvel Movies You Forgot Existed

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